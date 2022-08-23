Man suspected of using narcotics near Victorville park arrested in Pinon Hills

Sheriff’s officials say Matthew Misenheimer, 27, who was suspected of using narcotics at a Victorville Park, was arrested in Pinon Hills, where authorities seized a variety of drugs.

Sheriff’s officials say a man suspected of using narcotics near a Victorville Park was arrested in Pinon Hills, where authorities seized a variety of drugs.

Matthew Misenheimer, 27, remains at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $75,000. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

On June 27, Victorville Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of a man suspected of using narcotics at Doris Davies Park near Pebble Beach Drive.

Information provided to deputies from an individual at the park allowed deputies to identify the subject as Misenheimer.

In the following weeks, Misenheimer was also identified as the supplier of multiple narcotics, which deputies seized in the area near the park.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 18, a search warrant was executed by the Victorville Station’s Gang Team at Misenheimer’s home in the 900 block of Green Road in Pinon Hills.

Deputies at the home seized 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected Xanax pills, M-30 pills, suspected MDMA pills, suspected Flakka (bath salts), unknown narcotics, four tablets of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP), small clear bags, a digital scale and a cell phone.

M-30 pills are counterfeit medications that may contain no active ingredient, the wrong active ingredient, or have the right ingredient but in an incorrect quantity, according to the Department of Justice.

MDMA pills, also known as ecstasy or Molly, is a synthetic, psychoactive drug with a chemical structure similar to the stimulant methamphetamine and the hallucinogen mescaline

Flakka, also known as bath salts or the “Zombie Drug,” causes

paranoia and hallucinations that may lead to violent aggression, self-injury and often death by overdose.

Misenheimer was arrested and booked at the HDDC for possession of a controlled substance for sale, with bail set at $90,000.

After appearing in court on Aug. 22, Misenheimer received additional felony charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession for sale of a designated controlled substance and a bail reduction.

During his court appearance, Misenheimer pleaded not guilty to all charges.

