A 41-year-old man from Hesperia is suspected of trying to kill another man by putting a sword to his throat, authorities said.

Hesperia sheriff’s officials said that at about 9:31 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the report of an assault in the 11200 block of Balsam Avenue.

Deputies were advised that the suspect, later identified as Andrew Raymond Sanchez, assaulted the victim with a bladed object and fled the scene, police said.

Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect nearby and detained him.

Deputies learned the suspect and victim had a verbal altercation, which escalated into the suspect grabbing a sword and holding the weapon to the victim’s throat, according to sheriff’s officials.

When the victim attempted to remove the sword away from his throat, the suspect applied more pressure causing the victim to sustain a major hand injury, sheriff’s officials reported.

The victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment while Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia sheriff’s station at 760-947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man suspected of using sword to attack, injure man in Hesperia