Man suspected in Waterbury murder on Halloween arrested in Florida

A suspect in a murder in Waterbury on Halloween was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida on Wednesday, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Law enforcement officers arrested Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday and transported him back to Waterbury.

Rhodes was served with an active warrant charging him with murder, criminal attempt at murder, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on Oct. 31 in Waterbury.

Police responded to Willow Street on Oct. 31 after 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Shortly after, police were notified of a gunshot victim dropped off at Waterbury Hospital. Police responded to the hospital and located a 23-year-old man, later identified as Pellot.

Pellot died from injuries sustained in the shooting less than an hour later, police said.

Rhodes was held on a $2.45 million bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday. He was also served three outstanding failure-to-appear warrants, police said.