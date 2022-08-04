Man suspected in Whatcom County controlled substance homicide

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of multiple drug-related crimes, including controlled substance homicide.

Tanner Allen Larson was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on suspicion of one count of controlled substance homicide, three count of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of counterfeit substance violation and five counts of delivering a controlled substance.

The Bellingham Herald has asked the sheriff’s office for more details about what led to Larson’s arrest and information about the suspected victim.