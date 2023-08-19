Man suspected of Wilmington-area crime spree had a criminal history

The suspect believed to be responsible for a crime spree in Wilmington had connections to Wilmington and a criminal history.

After a press conference Friday, authorities identified William Brent Gilmore, 35, as the suspect in four incidents—three in Wilmington and one in Wrightsville Beach — that occurred in less than 24 hours. The final incident, a shootout with police, ended Friday afternoon with Gilmore being shot and killed by law enforcement.

These events were not Gilmore’s first encounter with the law. According to Wilmington Police Department spokesman Lt. Greg Willet, local law enforcement officers had contact with Gilmore several times over the years.

“He was familiar to us from his troubled past,” Willett said.

According to state corrections records, Gilmore's criminal history began when he was about 19 years old. According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction’s Public Offender Database, Gilmore’s criminal history includes several charges, ranging from consuming alcohol by someone younger than 21 to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported Friday afternoon after an incident on Market Street.

Records show he was charged for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with an offense committed on June 24, 2004. Gilmore was convicted of those crimes on Nov. 9, 2004, and sentenced to the North Carolina Department of Correction. Records show he was released on June 2, 2008, and his parole ended Feb. 27, 2009.

In 2009, Gilmore was charged with misdemeanor larceny and served over a month of his four-month maximum sentence. State corrections records show his most recent charges included driving with a revoked license, injury to personal property, speeding to elude arrest, larceny, breaking and entering vehicles, obtaining property by false pretenses and a level three DWI offense. Gilmore was convicted of these crimes on Jan. 12, 2010, and records show he served nearly one year and eight months in prison.

A court judgment, signed by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Malcolm J. Howard, shows Gilmore was charged for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the federal level for an offense on October 28, 2011. According to the judgment, Gilmore was sentenced to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for nine years, and the court recommended he receive “the most intensive drug treatment available during his incarceration.” It also stipulated a three-year term of “supervised release” in which Gilmore could not possess a “firearm, destructive device, or any other dangerous weapon” and had to cooperate with DNA collection as directed by the probation officer.

The judgment states Gilmore was remanded to federal custody in April 2013, and Federal Bureau of Prisons records show he was released on June 26, 2020.

Willett said he did not know where Gilmore was living at the time of Thursday and Friday's crime spree, and he did not know if Gilmore was originally from the Wilmington area. Willet did say Gilmore had lived in the area for many years previously and had family in the area.

Willett also said authorities do not know why Gilmore ended up at a home in Wrightsville Beach Friday.

"Like the crimes he committed in Wilmington, it could be completely random," Willett said.

He said that likely won't be determined until the SBI completes its investigation, which could take some time. At a press conference Friday, District Attorney Ben David said he had reached out to the SBI to request its help with the investigation because the incident involved multiple agencies with multiple officers discharging their weapons.

Willett also said at this point, it is unknown how Gilmore came into possession of the firearms he used in the incidents, and that would likely be determined in the SBI investigation.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man suspected of Wilmington crime spree had criminal past