Man suspects foul play in backyard bird injuries

Aug. 17—On Aug. 4, the Appeal received a voicemail from a concerned Yuba County resident by the name of Michael Counts.

Counts lives in Edgewater and claims to spend nearly $400 a month on bird seed for his backyard feeders. Not surprisingly, Counts and his wife are avid bird watchers. So, when strange injuries began popping up on their feathered friends, he quickly sounded the alarm.

"Someone's using a blowgun to shoot darts at doves and now we've found the second dove to be injured," said Counts. "We're also hearing stories across Yuba City that somebody's doing this from around the area, we don't know where. Doves, cats, dogs and even horses, some people call them arrows but they're not arrows they're only about 6-inches long."

Counts alleged that some of his close family members have seen similar complaints on a social media app called Nextdoor. The Appeal was not able to verify these postings however the Yuba County Sheriff's Office did confirm that it had received one deceased kitten with evidence of being struck by a dart.

"We have no leads on to where this happened or suspect information," said Heather Nall, Yuba County's animal care services coordinator. "We also have not had any official reports of birds being affected by darts. We do however ask that anyone with information about these incidents contact Animal Control Services or the Yuba County Sheriff's Office."

Counts was adamant that not only was the shooting of these animals cruel, but that it was also illegal within California.

Rachel Abbott, Yuba County's public information officer, also confirmed this, stating that blow guns are illegal to both use and manufacture within California per Penal Code section 20010. She also suggested that the illegal hunting of game birds, such as doves, and the hunting of animals out of season should be taken up with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

According to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, dove and pigeon hunting season does not begin until September and an up-to-date hunting license is required. Those in violation can be subject to fines.

Additionally, California law states that any person who knowingly manufactures, sells, offers for sale, possesses, or uses a blowgun or blowgun ammunition within the state is guilty of a misdemeanor.

"The birds are in agony because of this," lamented Counts. "I've seen some of their mates try to pull the thing out but they can't do it. The darts are about 6-inches long, made of metal, and look like they were shot up right under the wing."

Those with possible information about this incident, or any additional sightings, are encouraged to contact local authorities. Yuba County residents can contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-5117, or Animal Care Services at 530-741-6478. Sutter County residents can contact Sutter Animal Services at 530-822-7375 or the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 530-822-7307.

Those with hunting questions or concerns can reach out to the North Central Region of the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 916-358-2900.