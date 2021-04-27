Man with suspended license charged in hit-and-run crash that left teen dead, cops say

Frederick Bailey was driving on a suspended license earlier this year when he slammed into an 18-year-old on a bicycle and took off, Miami-Dade police said.

The teen, Derek Betancourt, didn’t survive.

On Monday, police arrested Bailey, 45, and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, driving with a suspended license and tampering with physical evidence.

He was being held Monday night in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $16,500 bond.

Betancourt was riding his bike in the area of the 19600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 when he was hit .

Shortly after the crash, police said Betancourt was struck by a dark-colored, four-door 2015 to 2018 Mercedes Benz C300. Detectives said the car had front-end damage, including a missing front outer grille and a missing front Mercedes emblem.

According to Bailey’s arrest report, police found the damaged Mercedes on Feb. 13 at a West Park auto body shop. The tow truck driver told police that Bailey requested the car to be towed with a cover.

After obtaining a search warrant for the car, police said they were able to find “DNA evidence” that matched Bailey. Police did not specify the evidence. Cell phone records also placed Bailey at the crash scene, police said.

Over the last 15 years, Bailey has paid $1,656 in traffic fines and still owes Miami-Dade County $878 in traffic citations, records show.

His license has been suspended several times over the years for not paying fines stemming from violations that include an expired registration and doing 62 mph in a 40 mph zone.

On Oct. 9, 2010, Miami Gardens officers papered Bailey with 11 tickets following an incident. He eventually got convicted of a DUI, but paid a steep fine of $1,197.25 for the single charge.

Driving without a license was one of the four tickets Bailey received after an April 2019 incident, also in Miami Gardens.