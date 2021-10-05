Man in suspicious vehicle arrested at Supreme Court
A tense standoff outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ended in a Michigan man's arrest.
The Santa Cruz Police Department wants to make one issue clear, none of the students faculty or staff were targeted.
Laundrie left "to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip," a lawyer said.
Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.
The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August
Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur
"He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.
Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.
Under cobblestone streets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, diggers have uncovered new hiding spots in underground sewers where some Jews managed to flee from Nazi occupying forces during World War Two. More than 100,000 Jews, or around one third of the city's population at the time, were killed by the Nazis, according to the local historian Hanna Tychka. A few managed to survive, including father and daughter Ignacy and Krystyna Chiger, who escaped from the Jewish ghetto by digging a tunnel to the city's sewage system, and later wrote books recounting their experiences.
Ocean County Prosecutor’s OfficeA Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend inside their upscale bayfront home at the Jersey Shore last Wednesday, authorities said.Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the “targeted attack” of her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors, who have yet to reveal a motive
They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau
Lars Vilks and his two police chaperones died after a truck smashed into their car in the southern Swedish town of Markaryd on Sunday.
An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim. Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference. “I want to underscore there is absolutely unequivocally zero evidence," said Judd, whose county is located between Tampa and Orlando.
Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.
Action News learned of the incident that happened two weeks ago, involving male students in the locker room.
Justice Clarence Thomas came out quickly with the first question of the new Supreme Court term, potentially indicating that he will continue to be a regular participant in oral arguments despite a return to on in-person format.
Three female staff members were seen dancing in short skirts in front of a display at one of Evergrande's property showrooms.
Three Swiss Guards have resigned in response to the Vatican's enforcement of a coronavirus vaccine mandate.
Investigators shared that more than half of the seized 410 luxury cars are indeed stolen.
The search continues for a woman caught on camera pushing another woman into an oncoming train at a subway station in Times Square. The attack led to calls for more security underground and help from the National Guard. CBS2's John Dias has the details.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get