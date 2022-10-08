Man sustains injuries after shooting

Oct. 8—Weatherford police Friday night responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1800 block of S. Main St. around 11:15 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old male sustained a gunshot woung to the upper torso, and was administered first aid by responding officers until LifeCare paramedics arrived on scene. His condition is unknown at this time.

WPD Sgt. Tiffany Vanzant said the investigation revealed that the actor vehicle was a black minivan, although nothing else was known about the individual at this time. A report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was completed.