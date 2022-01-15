Man sustains life-threatening injuries after argument leads to stabbing at Hampton Target

A parking lot argument early Saturday in Hampton ended with a stabbing that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police were called at 6:08 a.m. to the Target store on the 5000 block of Holt Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Their preliminary investigation showed the man was stabbed during a domestic argument in the parking lot.

A female suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

