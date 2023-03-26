Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Tacoma drive-by shooting

A 22-year-old man in Tacoma sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday after he was struck in a drive-by shooting, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Bell Street on the city’s east side.

A man who witnessed the shooting told KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan initially thought someone was lighting off fireworks. Now he believes what he heard was a rapid succession of gunfire.

“They were rhythmic, almost like ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” he said. “It looked like a bunch of fireworks popped out of the side of the car or under the car.”

The victim was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. His status is unknown at this time.

The TPD has not confirmed if an arrest has been made in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.