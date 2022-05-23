Man sustains life-threatening injuries in midday Hampton shooting inside home, police say

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday afternoon inside his Hampton home, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Breckenridge Court, off Big Bethel Road, Hampton police said in a news release. At the scene, police said officers found a man who had been shot while inside his residence. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that police described as life-threatening.

Officers also found a vehicle on fire on Custer Court, which is near the scene of the shooting, police said. Police are working to find whether the vehicle is related to the shooting.

