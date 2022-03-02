Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting near Norfolk Shop ‘N Go

A man sustained life-threatening injuries during a midday shooting Wednesday in the Berkeley neighborhood of Norfolk.

Police responded to call for a shooting at 600 E. Liberty Street — the address for a Shop ‘N Go convenience store. The call came in around 12:40 p.m.

The injured man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, authorities said.

Additional details, including the victim’s identity and the events leading up to the shooting, were not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip at http://p3tips.com/1126 or call Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com