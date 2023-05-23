Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Corryville, police say

One person was shot in Corryville near the University of Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Johnathan Cunningham.

Police responded to a report of one shot fired on Donahue Street near East University Avenue where they found a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound, Cunningham said.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries

It is currently unknown where the victim was shot.

Cunningham says Donahue Street is expected to be shut down for at least two hours while police investigate.

Police did not say whether there is a suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 provided this report.

