Man swallows live ammunition in North Apollo, police say

Police said an Apollo man swallowed live ammunition and then was arrested after officers determined he did not have a license to carry the gun that he had.

Officers were called to Mid-Town Plaza along River Road in North Apollo around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a man who swallowed several live rounds of ammunition.

Police said that Nicholas Rosselle, 33, swallowed the live rounds while under the influence of several narcotics. Police then determined that Rosselle was not properly licensed to carry the gun that he had on him, which resulted in him being taken into custody.

During his arrest, police said Rosselle became combative while officers tried to take him to an emergency room for evaluation.

He was seen at the emergency room, and it was confirmed he swallowed two live hollow-point rounds, police said.

Rosselle has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

His preliminary hearing is pending.

