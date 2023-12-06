Man ‘swats’ his ex-girlfriend’s home as revenge for ‘failed’ relationship, NC cops say

Bad blood over a “failed internet relationship” lead one man to “swat” his ex-girlfriend’s home, North Carolina deputies said.

The 19-year-old, from Minnesota, was arrested Dec. 5 in North Carolina after law enforcement responded to a false report Oct. 16 of several people being shot at a home in Vass, according to a Moore County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The response team determined there was not a shooting, the sheriff’s office said, and deputies began to investigate the false claim.

The man was charged with extortion, two counts of conspiracy, interfering with emergency communications and false report to police, according to a Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrest report obtained by McClatchy News.

Tracing the false report back to him was done quickly by investigators who found out he was in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined his reason behind the false police report was that he wanted to take “revenge over a failed internet relationship” with a woman who lived in North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before filing the false report, the man also threatened to call the police on the woman if she didn’t pay him money, deputies said.

He was transported to North Carolina and taken into custody in Carthage on Dec. 5, according to the arrest report. He was approved to be released to his parents’ custody after his first appearance at Moore County District Court on Dec. 6, the sheriff’s office said.

Vass is about 60 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Man passes sobriety tests but is still arrested on DUI charge in Iowa, lawsuit says

Teacher knocks middle schooler’s tooth out during basketball game, Florida cops say

Owner greets cops at door with bloody hands after dogs kill 6-year-old, Oregon cops say