Man swinging ‘machete-type’ weapon shot by officers, GBI says

A man was shot and injured after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he was swinging a ‘machete-type weapon’.

The officer-involved shooting happened on Monday around 5 p.m. in Jackson County.

Commerce police officers received a 911 call about a domestic incident near the 5700 block of Mt. Olive Road.

When officers arrived, a man was swinging a machete-type weapon around. The GBI said that officers gave verbal commands to the man to put down his weapon, but he refused.

Officers then shot at the man, hitting him. The man was then taken to a Gainesville hospital.

His condition is unknown, according to the GBI.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation.

After completing the investigation, the case file will be given to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 51st officer-involved shooting the GBI investigated in 2023.

