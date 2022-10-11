Man swings hammer in fight at youth football game

Oct. 11—TRIAD — A man was hit and injured by someone swinging a hammer at people during a youth football game in Kernersville Saturday morning, and Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game Friday night.

Just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrived at a game for 6-year-old players at Glenn High School on Union Cross Road after reports of fighting among adults. Winston-Salem police said the fight started when a man crossed the field to confront the other team. Several adults from both teams began fighting, and a sledgehammer prop was used as a weapon by one person.

A man who was hit by the hammer was taken to an area hospital. No information about his injuries was released except that they were not considered life-threatening.

Several adults had minor cuts and scrapes.

No children who were playing in the game were reported injured, according to police. Law enforcement asks that anyone with information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Friday night at Southern Guilford High School east of High Point, two juveniles started fighting about 9 p.m., Sheriff Danny Rogers said Monday. After crowds gathered and others joined the fight, a school resource officer discharged pepper spray.

"This successfully ended the fight and dispersed the crowd which had gathered around it," Rogers said in a prepared statement.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said no injuries were reported from the pepper spray, though both juveniles reported minor injuries from the fight. Further information wasn't released because of the ages of the juveniles.

