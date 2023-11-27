Man with sword is arrested at a busy south Sacramento shopping complex, police say

A man swinging a sword Sunday around a busy south Sacramento shopping complex was taken into custody by officers in an incident that forced evacuations at some businesses, police said.

Officers went to the 2300 block of Florin Road just before 3 p.m. Callers from the McDonald’s at 2335 Florin Road in Meadowview reported to dispatchers that a man was waving the sword around, though the weapon wasn’t pointed at anyone in particular, according to archived radio dispatches.

Crisis negotiators went to the scene after the man didn’t put down the sword, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

He was detained and arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the man might face.