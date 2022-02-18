Man T-boned in intersection near Frederickson ran red light after fleeing police stop

A 42-year-old man wanted by Pierce County deputies for allegedly violating domestic violence protection orders and stalking a person was T-boned Friday morning in an intersection near Frederickson after he fled from deputies.

The collision occurred at 152nd Street and Canyon Road East. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the incident at about 8:50 a.m. Deputies were helping to direct traffic while the right two lanes of southbound Canyon Road were blocked.

The 42-year-old ran a red light at the intersection and was struck by a man driving south on Canyon Road with his two children in a Ford F-150, deputies said. The man who ran the light was seriously injured and transported to a hospital. Deputies said the other man transported himself and his children to a doctor to be evaluated.

The incident started when a deputy pulled over the 42-year-old man driving a small pickup truck near 160th Street and 70th Avenue East while trying to arrest him, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said. The man became agitated and fled.

Moss said the deputy did not pursue the man but followed him from a distance. The man drove north on 70th Avenue and turned onto 152nd Street East. Then, he ran the light and was struck.

Both vehicles were totaled. The frame of the smaller pickup’s bed was bent, and the larger pickup truck had major front-end damage.