Man who tackled Colorado Springs shooter to police: 'I was trying to protect my family'

Two Native Hawaiian men were found guilty of a hate crime for attacking a white homeowner in 2014 in Maui. On Nov. 17, a federal jury found Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi, 32, and Levi Aki, Jr., 33, guilty for their “racially motivated attacks” on Christopher Kunzelman when he attempted to move into a home he had purchased in the neighborhood of Kahakuloa. According to reports, Kunzelman was moving with his wife and three children when he was harassed and threatened by Kahakuloa residents.