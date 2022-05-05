Man who tackled Dave Chappelle during comedy show will not face felony charges

The man who rushed the stage and tackled Dave Chappelle Tuesday night during a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles will not be charged with a felony.

According to the Associated Press, the man arrested in the incident, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was in possession of a replica handgun that contained a real knife blade inside when he ran on stage during Chappelle's performance. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, a crime occurred, but not one that constituted a felony.

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration. After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney's Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles," the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement obtained by EW.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Dave Chapelle attends the UK premiere of "Dave Chappelle: Untitled" at Cineworld Leicester Square on October 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Samir Hussein/WireImage Dave Chappelle

According to reports, the incident occurred while Chappelle was finishing a routine about comedians worrying about personal safety after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in response to Rock making a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chappelle didn't appear to be harmed, however, the AP confirms that the assailant was taken away in an ambulance for treatment of an unknown injury.

After the attack on Tuesday, Chappelle's publicist, Carla Sims, praised the comedian for keeping his composure despite the "unfortunate" incident. "Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," she said in a statement. "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening."

