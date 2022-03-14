Man tackled, hit with stun gun after Pierce County jury finds him guilty of murder

The defendant in a Pierce County murder trial was tackled and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon when he threw an object toward prosecutors as the judge polled jurors to confirm the man’s guilty verdict.

Andrew Pointer, 38, was convicted by a jury in Superior Court of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the Aug. 4, 2019, fatal shooting of 38-year-old Lawrence Jeffries.

Judge James Orlando was polling the jury for confirmation of the verdict and had just made it to the back row of jurors when Pointer grabbed something from the desk in front of him and hurled it toward the prosecutors’ table.

“Get down, get down!” a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy said as multiple others tackled Pointer. “You’re going to get tased,” one deputy told him while they tried to get him under control.

The stun gun buzzed. Then again after a second warning.

“I don’t give a [expletive] about no taser,” Pointer said. “That [expletive] don’t hurt.”

At least eight deputies were needed to detain the man. He was eventually taken from the room in a spit hood.

