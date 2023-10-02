Man taken into custody after alleged break-in at Sacramento Franchise Tax Board building

A man who broke into the Franchise Tax Board Sunday evening is now in custody, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a call reporting a break-in at 6:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Butterfield Way. When they arrived they learned from security guards that a man had broken a window with a tire iron, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The man allegedly threatened security guards with the tire iron and fled into the building, Gandhi said.

Deputies used drones to learn the man’s location within the building and to try to communicate with him. The man was unable to enter any of the rooms because the building requires key card access.

Sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter outside the building. At one point, the man ran outside and a K9 was deployed.

The man was bit and detained, Gandhi said. He was transported to the hospital before he was taken into custody.

“(It’s) as peaceful an ending as we could have possibly hoped for,” Gandhi said.

The Sheriff’s Office is unsure of the man’s motive, he added.