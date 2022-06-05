Man taken into custody after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend with box cutter in Miami County

A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman with a box cutter in Miami County Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were called to respond to the stabbing on North Rangeline Road shortly before 1 p.m., according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a man, identified as Patrick A. Penny, 54, stabbed a woman in the leg with a box cutter and left the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was Penny’s ex-girlfriend.

Deputies located Penny shortly after and took him into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was treated at the scene by medics and was not taken to the hospital.

Penny is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and charged with felonious assault, according to the sheriff’s office.























