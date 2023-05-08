Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening Pullman residence with explosive device

May 8—A 31-year-old man who allegedly tried to light an explosive device at a Pullman duplex was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, and the Spokane bomb squad is en route to dispose of any explosives, according to the Pullman Police Department.

The Pullman police were called to the 400 block of Morton Street at 4:13 p.m. Sunday because of a disorderly person. They were told that Apollo B. Lawyer, of Lapwai, had unsuccessfully tried to start an acquaintance's apartment on fire and also threatened the residents, according to a news release from the police.

Lawyer reportedly had what appeared to be a homemade explosive device with a fuse. Lawyer attempted to light the explosive but was unsuccessful, according to the news release.

Officers took Lawyer into custody without incident on a charge of assault in the first degree. More charges are anticipated when police complete their investigation, according to the news release.

The duplex that was allegedly threatened was evacuated, as was a residence next door. Other homes in the area were informed of the incident, but the residents were given the option to stay or go. The area is near Reaney Park, which remains open.

Police said there is no active threat, but a perimeter has been established around the area until the bomb squad clears any explosives and ensures the area is safe.