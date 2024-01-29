Man taken into custody after carjacking woman’s vehicle, leading police on chase, crashing into a pole in Euclid: Officials

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A man was taken into custody Sunday, following a carjacking and subsequent car chase through a few cities on the east side, according to the Cleveland Heights communications director.

Police were first made aware of the man around 10:30 a.m., after a woman reported her car stolen at gunpoint on the 3100 East Derbyshire Road in Cleveland Heights.

9-year-old killed, 6 people injured in Geauga County crash: OSHP investigating

The stolen car was tracked rolling through East Cleveland, Cleveland and Euclid on various traffic cameras.

Euclid police officers were able to spot the vehicle and began pursuing the man through the city, with the Cleveland Heights Police Department backing them up, according to the city.

The chase came to an end when the suspect drove into a pole, sustaining injuries.

Man killed in fiery Cleveland crash identified

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody and also transferred to University Hospitals for treatment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.