Man taken into custody in connection with shooting after Brockton standoff

BROCKTON — A city man accused of firing gunshots that struck a vehicle early Friday morning is in custody following a standoff with police, officials said.

ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gunfire detection system, alerted police to multiple rounds of gunfire near 35 Davids St. about 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police simultaneously received calls from residents reporting the shooting.

"No one was injured, but at least one vehicle did sustain damage from the gunfire," Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes and reported that someone was firing a gun from inside a house on Davids Street. Police immediately shut down the street and evacuated residents from the home the suspect was inside.

Brockton police detectives use a shield while negotiating with a suspect who they believed fired gunshots on Davids Street, leading to a standoff, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

The department activated its Special Reaction Team, a tactical unit similar to a SWAT team, and negotiators.

"The crisis negotiator for the Brockton Police SRT communicated with the suspect, who then exited the residence, and the police took him into custody without incident," Duarte said.

The man was witnessed exiting the home with his hands in the air shortly before 6 a.m.

His identity and what charges he may face haven't been released.

Detectives later executed a search warrant in a first-floor apartment on Davids Street.

"They seized one Glock firearm, one long rifle, two high-capacity ammunition magazines, assorted ammunition and crack cocaine," Duarte said.

Later on Friday morning, police located a gun and shell casings on nearby Warren Avenue that police say they believe are connected to the incident earlier on Davids Street.

Brockton police officers collect shell casings and a gun on Warren Avenue in Brockton on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The evidence was located hours after a standoff ended with a suspect accused of firing gunshots on nearby Davids Street.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

"It remains an active investigation," Duarte said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Man taken into custody in Brockton following shooting, police standoff