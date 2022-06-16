Man taken into custody after detectives execute two narcotics search warrants in Piqua

A man was taken into custody after deputies executed narcotics search warrants at two residences in Piqua on Tuesday.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives executed narcotics search warrants in the 700 block of Boal Avenue and 1000 block of Eleanor Avenue.

The search warrants were the culmination of a several months long investigation into drug trafficking within Miami County, the sheriff’s office said.

Items seized included cocaine, methamphetamine, digital scales, U.S. currency, a cocaine press, and other forms of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, four motor vehicles and one A.T.V. were seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marquis Devon Purter, 34, of Piqua was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County jail.

Purter is currently on active parole for a prior drug related arrest, the sheriff’s office said. Purter was charged with manufacturing of drugs, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is on-going and additional charges and arrests will be forthcoming.












