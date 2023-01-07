Man taken into custody in Dunmore after standoff

Jan. 7—DUNMORE — A standoff in the 800 block of Butler Street ended with a man in police custody Friday night.

Dunmore police responded to 812 Butler St. about 7:39 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife. Arriving officers made contact with a female victim and "another third party victim," Dunmore police said in a press release, noting the suspect, Abdul Nesmith, had threatened the female victim with a knife.

Nesmith barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out and comply with officers. Dunmore police, Throop police and other agencies established a perimeter and the Lackawanna County SWAT team responded to the scene, the release notes.

SWAT negotiators ultimately got Nesmith to exit the residence. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Dunmore police headquarters and the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center for arraignment on criminal charges, police said. The specific charges were not immediately clear.

Multiple police officers on scene said no one was injured.

The SWAT team entered 812 Butler St. about 10 p.m., after Nesmith was in custody, and left several minutes later. The press release notes authorities located and seized the weapon during a search of the residence.

Sarah Marchelitis, 32, and Kate Marchelitis, 27, who live at 813 Butler St., said the man police identified as Nesmith surrendered about 9:45 p.m. Both said they were frightened by the standoff.

"Everybody on this block knows everybody," Sarah Marchelitis said. "It's history. Families come here to live and make traditions, and this does not happen here."

Kate Marchelitis said she moved her two young sons, ages 1 and 4, to the rear of the house as the incident played out.

"I was petrified, especially with their beds being right at the window," she said. "I moved them to the back of the house. Thankfully my 4-year-old slept through everything. My 1-year-old didn't."

Story continues

Contact the writer:

jhorvath@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9141;

@jhorvathTT on Twitter.