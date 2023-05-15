Man taken into custody following hours-long standoff in Xenia

A man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff in Xenia Friday.

Xenia police obtained felonious assault and domestic violence arrest warrants for Eric Kellner, 40, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

On Friday, officers and detectives located Kellner’s vehicle on Thornhill Street and had reason to believe that he was inside of the home, the spokesperson said.

Kellner refused to answer the door, so the Greene County Regional SWAT Team was called to assist in the arrest “due to the serious nature of the charges” and concerns that he may be armed.

SWAT responded to the scene and surrounded the home and tried to contact Kellner for hours to get him out of the home, the spokesperson said. Kellner did not respond to any of the attempts to communicate with him.

Kellner was eventually located inside the home after SWAT broke out a window.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail and booked in on his outstanding warrants, the spokesperson said.

Additional details were not released.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

