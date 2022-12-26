Man taken into custody following officer-involved shooting

Dec. 25—TOOMSBORO, Ga. — A 55-year-old Wilkinson County man wanted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting at a residence earlier this week was captured Thursday night in Wilkinson County, local and state law enforcement authorities say.

Mary Chandler, special agent in-charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville, said neither the suspect nor a deputy was injured in the shooting.

Chander identified the suspect as Christopher Thomas Ford.

She confirmed with The Union-Recorder on Thursday that Ford was taken into custody at his home in Toomsboro.

"The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office received information Wednesday night that led them back to his residence where he was arrested about 6 p.m.," Chandler said.

Ford was taken into custody without incident at his home in Toomsboro.

Chandler said deputies and other area law enforcement agencies had been looking for Ford since he pointed a shotgun at a deputy with the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office during an incident at the suspect's residence Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office went to Ford's residence to execute an arrest warrant Tuesday.

At the time, Ford had active warrants related to terroristic threats.

"Ford came out of a shed with a shotgun and pointed it at deputies," Chandler said. "One of the deputies fired at Ford, missing him."

Ford had been living in the shed, which is located next to his father's residence, she said.

After what was believed to be a single gunshot, Ford ran away into a nearby wooded area and wasn't seen again until he showed back up at his residence Wednesday night where he was arrested, Chandler said.

She said Ford returned home sometime later Tuesday night, the same night following the officer-involved shooting, and his father let him come into his home.

"He (suspect) left the home about 4 a.m. Wednesday and he showed back up that night," Chandler said.

Story continues

Ford was later arrested.

Warrants taken out against Ford on Thursday by the lead GBI agent involved in the investigation charge him with a felony count of aggravated assault against a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.

The case was investigated by GBI Special Agents Ethan Brown and Christian Nesci.

Chander said Ford was taken to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office in Irwinton, but that he would be taken to Gray and held in the Jones County Jail.

It was the second officer-involved shooting to be investigated by the regional GBI office in a matter of a week. Last week in Baldwin County, a woman was shot during an unrelated incident inside a church after deputies went inside and one of them was attacked by a woman with a hammer. One of the two deputies involved was slightly injured after he was struck in the left arm by the hammer. Subsequently, deputies shot the 48-year-old woman. She was expected to be released from Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon this week, according to Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.

The two deputies involved in that case, Sgt. Ernesto Lopez and Greg See remain on administrative leave with pay. Such is the normal course of action when a law enforcement person has been involved in an officer-involved shooting.

The officer-involved shooting in Wilkinson County on Tuesday marked the 111th such shooting to be independently investigated by the GBI in 2022.