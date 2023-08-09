Man taken into custody after gunshots fired near Atlanta hospital

Armed police at the scene of a shooting at Grady Hospital in Atlanta (Fox5)

An Atlanta-area hospital was placed into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after gunfire erupted in a nearby car park.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said in a statement it was called to a parking deck near Grady Memorial Hospital at around 1.15pm.

Officers quickly took one suspect into custody who was believed to be involved in the shooting.

The APD said several cars had been damaged by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries.

Police are seeking several other suspects who they believe are known to one another. They stressed there was no active shooter situation.

An eyewitness told FOX5 that they heard up to 30 gun shots, which sparked chaotic scenes as people tried to flee the area.

Grady Memorial Hospital — the 10th largest public hospital in the United States — was briefly placed on lockdown.

In a statement to WSBTV, the hospital said: “Grady Hospital was on lockdown for a short time due to reports of gunshots fired on the second level of one of our parking decks.

“The hospital is no longer on lockdown and normal operations have resumed. There was never an active shooter inside the hospital.”

In May, a gunman opened fire in a waiting room at Atlanta’s Midtown Medical Associates killing one person and injuring four others.

Coast Guard veteran Deion Patterson was arrested after an hours-long search and has been indicted on one charge of murder and four charges of attempted murder.