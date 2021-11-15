Man taken into custody after long standoff in Holbrook

HOLBROOK – One person was taken into custody shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at the scene of an hourslong standoff in Holbrook.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area of Union Street in Holbrook, where tactical officers had surrounded a home.

According to police, at about 11 a.m. police went to the home to serve an arrest warrant.

"When officers attempted to take the man into custody, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home," police said.

Armed officers were seen surrounding the home, and others with rifles had taken up position overlooking the property. Numerous police and SWAT vehicles were in the area.

A drone was seen hovering near the windows.

Holbrook police said they were working with the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council and Massachusetts State Police.

