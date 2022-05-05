Man taken into custody at Midtown Walgreens

Reuters

NAIROBI (Reuters) -"Dozens" of Burundian soldiers were killed in an attack on an African Union peacekeeping base in Somalia, according to a security source in the region and a Mogadishu-based source, after the deadliest attack on the peacekeepers in five years. The security source in the region said several follow-up operations were going on after Tuesday's attack by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants. The total number of casualties was not yet clear, he said, but "dozens" of soldiers were killed and about 20 were evacuated with wounds.