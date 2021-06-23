Man taken into custody as Overland Park police seek answers to May killing near City Hall

A man believed to have information on a fatal shooting in Overland Park has been taken into custody, police said Wednesday.

Overland Park police previously asked for the public’s help in locating a man they said they believe has information about a fatal shooting in May near City Hall.

The May 24 shooting took the life of Jeren Hinton, 35, of Overland Park, in the 8500 block of West 85th Street at Greenbrier Condominiums, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

On Tuesday, police asked for help finding 24-year-old Kyle Anthony Gutierres, who they believe he has information about the killing.

When officers responded to the complex in May, they found Hinton suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw two or three men run across the parking lot and get into two cars, a black sedan and a white sedan. The cars fled in an unknown direction.

The complex is located across the street from City Hall and the police department. Shawnee Mission West High School is just to the west.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to call them at 913-344-8730 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The Star’s Luke Nozicka contributed reporting.