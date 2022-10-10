Man taken into custody from rape crime in 1989

After an investigation by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department of a sexual abuse incident, Raney Richardson Sr., 68, has been arrested.

According to the arrest report, the sexual assault happened while the victim was in the fourth grade. Richardson was 34 at the time. The victim was left under Richardson’s care for hours at a time.

In the report, the victim states they recall spending the night at Richardson’s house and sleeping with his children. In the middle of the night, Richardson would enter the room while his children were sleeping.

The victim says he woke her up, covered her mouth, and touched her invasively while his kids were on the other bed.

The arrest report description states that recently the victim decided to call Richardson and make him apologize for what he has done.

Richardson did apologize to the victim through the recorded phone call.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect and he was subsequently taken into custody on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. As a result of the suspect having access to children during the time frame when the incident occurred, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes there is a possibility that additional victims exist. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

If you have any information pertaining to the suspect or potential victims, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

