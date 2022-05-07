Man taken into custody in relation to Vandalia arson case

A man was taken into custody this week in relation to a Vandalia arson case.

Christopher A. Herbst, 28, was taken into custody in Moraine Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated arson as well as breaking and entering in relation to multiple fires that occurred in March, according to a release from the City of Vandalia Division of Fire.

Multiple fires occurred at the M-Power Gym located at 270 North Dixie Dr. on March 20, the release said.

The investigation took place through a joint effort between the Vandalia Division Fire and the Vandalia Police Division.

The Vandalia Division of Fire says anyone with information regarding an arson fire or fire related tip can contact the Vandalia Fire Department at (937) 898-2261 or the Vandalia Dispatch line at (937) 898-5868.



