Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in Middletown

Lauren Pack and Rick McCrabb, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 27—A man who was reportedly firing shots from a building on Charles Street in Middletown surrendered to police.

Officers were called to the scene at about 12:20 p.m. for a person reportedly shooting from the window of an apartment building, according to Shelby Quinlivan, city spokesperson.

A perimeter was set up around 702 Charles Street by the department's Special Response Team.

Police and SRT officers talked with a bullhorn trying to get the person to come out, according to a witness.

"Come outside. Put your hands where I can see them," officers ordered.

After a few minutes, the man came outside, walked backward toward police, went down on his knees and was taken into custody, according to a witnesses.

The building is along the railroad tracks, and there is a plumbing business located on the street level.

Ira Williams, who lives across the street from the building, said a red car pulled up and a man inside had a verbal dispute with the man in the second floor apartment. He was yelling from the window.

Williams said the resident got a gun, came to the window, fired one shot and struck the car, which sped away.

Quinlivan said police have the vehicle and are talking with the man taken into custody.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories