Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in Middletown

Oct. 27—A man who was reportedly firing shots from a building on Charles Street in Middletown surrendered to police.

Officers were called to the scene at about 12:20 p.m. for a person reportedly shooting from the window of an apartment building, according to Shelby Quinlivan, city spokesperson.

A perimeter was set up around 702 Charles Street by the department's Special Response Team.

Police and SRT officers talked with a bullhorn trying to get the person to come out, according to a witness.

"Come outside. Put your hands where I can see them," officers ordered.

After a few minutes, the man came outside, walked backward toward police, went down on his knees and was taken into custody, according to a witnesses.

The building is along the railroad tracks, and there is a plumbing business located on the street level.

Ira Williams, who lives across the street from the building, said a red car pulled up and a man inside had a verbal dispute with the man in the second floor apartment. He was yelling from the window.

Williams said the resident got a gun, came to the window, fired one shot and struck the car, which sped away.

Quinlivan said police have the vehicle and are talking with the man taken into custody.