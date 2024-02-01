Man taken into custody for resisting law enforcement in Fulton County

Feb. 1—A Chicago man was taken into custody Tuesday night in Fulton County for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, amidst other charges. This came after fleeing from a deputy during a traffic stop, according to a press release.

Fulton County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Ryan Utter initiated a traffic stop at 10:51 p.m. for observed traffic infractions, stopping a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Derrich Moore Jr. near 500 S. and US 31. The driver fled from the stop while Utter was speaking with him, driving at a high speed reaching over 110 mph.

Utter pursued the vehicle as it continued south into Miami County, where Miami County Deputies and the Indiana State Police assisted and deployed stop sticks. Upon striking the sticks, the vehicle slowed and then drove into the median near US 31 and 100 N. Moore was taken into custody without further incident and was later taken to Woodlawn Hospital for medical clearance. He was then lodged in the Fulton County Jail.

Moore was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating a vehicle never having received a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, reckless driving, aggressive driving, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug and criminal recklessness. He also received several traffic citations, according to the press release.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police assisted the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.