Man taken into custody after running from traffic stop in Clark County

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after running from a traffic stop in Clark County.

According to Lieutenant Kris Shultz with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a man with multiple felony warrants committed a traffic violation in front of a deputy patrolling.

When the deputy went to make a traffic stop, the man pulled over, bailed out of the car, and ran through a cornfield in the area of New Carlisle Pike and Lost Road.

Deputies then set up a perimeter in the area to contain the suspect.

The man advised multiple times that he was armed but it was later learned that he was not, Shultz said.

Deputies tased the man with a less lethal taser because he was physically fighting with the deputies that were taking him into custody, according to Shultz.

He was eventually taken into custody and taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

No other injuries were reported.