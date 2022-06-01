Man taken into custody after school threat in Barrington

Jun. 1—Barrington police arrested an individual in connection with a threat made to the local elementary school on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media, Police Chief George Joy said the police department received information relative to a threat around 12:20 p.m. and schools in town went into "secure campus" status.

Police officers from Barrington and Strafford were dispatched to the school campuses, and officers from the Strafford County Sheriff's office also responded to the area.

Barrington police took an individual into custody at 1:45 p.m., the chief said.

According to published reports, the 71-year-old man said he was going to bring a rifle to the elementary school.

Grateful parents posted messages in response to the chief's statement. "Thank you for protecting our littles," one mom wrote.