Man taken into custody after shooting

Sep. 23—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was taken into custody following a shooting that left a woman hospitalized this week, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, police officers and detectives responded to the 1800 block of Eastwind Road after a caller told E911 a woman had been shot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities and began first aid.

Emergency medical services took the woman to South Georgia Medical Center.

Detectives found the woman knew the suspect in the case and he was waiting for her outside her home, the statement said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against a 22-year-old Valdosta resident Tuesday for aggravated assault with the intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an updated statement said. He was taken into custody later that day.

The woman was in stable condition Tuesday, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

People with information about the case should call the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the tip line, (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.