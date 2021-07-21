Man taken into custody after shots fired in Pottsville

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·3 min read

Jul. 21—POTTSVILLE — A man was jailed Tuesday charged by Pottsville police after an incident involving shots fired that prompted authorities to shut down several blocks of West Market Street.

Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky said officers were called to the 700 block of West Market Street for several reports of a man shooting a gun at a vehicle in the area.

When officers arrived, the man had left the area but a witness provided a cellphone photo he had taken of the man walking away from the area just after he fired at the vehicle.

The chief said officers were able to identify the man as Andre L. Jackson, 36, of 706 W. Market St., Apt. C, and learned of video surveillance from a home in the area that captured the activity.

The video also showed the man identified as Jackson interacting with the occupant or occupants of a gray car that was parked just west of his residence.

Wojciechowsky said the video shows the vehicle pulling out abruptly and driving west on Market Street with Jackson running after it. He said there were two loud bangs, consistent with gun shots, before Jackson turns back and enters his residence.

While officers were actively trying to locate Jackson, a woman and four young children exited the apartment building and confirmed that Jackson was still inside.

Wojciechowsky said the woman and children were carrying a large duffle bag from Jackson's apartment in an attempt to prevent the destruction or removal of evidence from the scene. The bag, he said, was seized by officers who then obtained a search warrant to examine its contents.

The search led to the seizure of a large amount of suspected marijuana and a distinct pair of jean shorts matching the ones observed in the still photo taken of Jackson immediately after the shots fired, the chief said.

He went onto say that while officers were speaking with that woman and other witnesses, Jackson emerged from the rear kitchen door of his apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was also obtained from Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville, for Jackson's apartment and Wojciechowsky said the search located additional quantities of marijuana. He said an over the shoulder bag seen in the photo being worn by Jackson was also located but the gun used in this incident was not found.

Several hours after, the chief said, a city resident called to report damage he found to his vehicle, consistent with it being shot by a bullet.

Officers learned the owner of the vehicle was driving east through the 700 block of West Market Street with his wife and two great-grandchildren at the time the video shows Jackson firing two shots west and that the hole in the driver side front wheel well was consistent with that account.

The bullet fragment was subsequently seized from inside the door panel of the vehicle and will be sent to the state police crime lab for analysis along with the seized marijuana.

As a result of the incident, Wojciechowsky said, Jackson was charged with recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, simple assault, criminal mischief and persistent disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison unable to post $250,000 straight cash bail set by the judge.

