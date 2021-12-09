Man taken into custody after standoff

Dec. 9—LEWISTON — A 41-year-old man was taken into custody at about 7:44 a.m. Wednesday and was being held prior to arraignment.

Town of Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said the incident began on Tuesday evening at 10:45 p.m. when Lewiston police were notified of shots fired and a possible domestic dispute near Walmore and Mount Hope roads.

When police arrived at the residence they were informed that a male with a rifle was inside the residence along with a woman believed to be the man's wife, and a teenager.

The officers set up a perimeter to cordon off the area and heard three additional shots, so they extended the perimeter and made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the man, said Previte.

Gas was later introduced into the home and the man was taken into custody without incident.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Department Emergency Response team and the Niagara Falls SWAT team were both called to the site in a support role, according to Previte.

The nearby Tuscarora Elementary School was closed for the day in response to the incident.

"I received a call at about 4 a.m. from Chief Previte," said Niagara Wheatfield Central School District Superintendent Dan Ljiljanich, "It was related to a situation with an individual who was being contained inside a residence with a gun. We decided to cancel school there for the day."

The incident also impacted some school bus routes in the area.

"Huge compliments to local law enforcement for the handling of the situation," said Ljiljanich who praised the way the police communicated and collaborated with the school district.

Ljiljanich said Tuscarora Elementary will be back in session today.

Previte said the woman and child had safely exited the residence to go stay with relatives, prior to the successful efforts to get the man to exit the home.

Prior to arraignment, law enforcement was consulting with the Niagara County District Attorney's office regarding criminal charges.