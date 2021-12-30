Man taken into custody after standoff of almost 3 hours with Providence police

PROVIDENCE — Providence police negotiators and other personnel, including officers in tactical gear, arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday after a standoff of almost three hours.

At about 5:45 p.m., police negotiators coaxed the man out of a first-floor apartment, unarmed, but he panicked and ran back toward the Ledge Street residence, according to Providence police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

Before he reached the first-floor apartment, Verdi said, members of the department's special response unit caught up with him and swiftly took him to the ground.

The capture ended a standoff that had developed soon after emergency dispatchers received a call at 3:02 p.m., said Verdi.

Police, he said, rushed to Ledge Street in the city's Charles neighborhood, where they were told that a man inside the apartment was intoxicated, armed with a rifle and possibly with other weapons.

Seen pointing a rifle at police

Police negotiators, including Sgt. Michael Wheeler and Officer Eric Fernandez, made contact with the man via telephone and talked with him at length during a confrontation that continued past 5 p.m., said Verdi.

At different times during the standoff, the man was seen through a window, pointing a rifle at police personnel on the scene, he said.

In the aftermath of the arrest, said Verdi, a gun that appeared to be a hunting rifle was seen in the home. Police were in the process of obtaining a warrant to search the home early Wednesday evening.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for an evaluation, Verdi said, adding that he remained in police custody and faced charges upon completion of the evaluation.

Verdi said the man, who has a previous criminal record, had not been charged as of early Wednesday evening.

