Man taken into custody after standoff in south Charlotte, CMPD says

A man has been arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours in south Charlotte, according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they responded to a call for assistance from the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in connection with a suspect who was inside a home on Mayfield Avenue.

Police said the suspect, 30-year-old Roger Burns, was wanted for several unserved warrants, one of which included kidnapping.

VACT told police that they had confirmed Burns was inside the home and was refusing to exit.

Police said that with the assistance of SWAT, Burns exited the home after several hours and was taken into custody without incident.

