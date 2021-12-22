Man taken into custody after SWAT called to Hazelwood home

Dec. 22—A SWAT situation ended with a man's arrest in Hazelwood Tuesday night, Pittsburgh police said.

According to police, officers went to the 200 block of East Elizabeth Street around 9:15 p.m. for a possible domestic dispute.

A SWAT team responded after a man reportedly entered the back of a home and barricaded himself inside. They called out several times to the man to surrender, police said.

The man was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Police did not identify him or say if any charges were filed. Ann investigation was ongoing, police said.

No injuries were reported.

