Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in McKees Rocks

A man was taken into police custody following a SWAT situation in McKees Rocks that started late Wednesday night.

It happened at the Meyers Ridge Townhomes on Friendship Avenue.

When our crews arrived at the scene, they could see SWAT officers on the porch of a home and a bunch of smoke.

A man eventually came out of the home with his hands in the air and was taken into custody.

Channel 11 reached out to the McKees Rocks Police Department and Allegheny County to find out why they initially responded to the home and if any charges have been filed against the man.

