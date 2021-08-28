Man taken into custody after Urbana machete incident

Aug. 28—A man was taken into custody Friday night after being spotted waving a machete while walking around an Urbana neighborhood, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Worthington Boulevard and Fingerboard Road around 6:30 p.m. after reports of the man carrying the weapon.

Deputies reportedly located the subject — described as a white male, approximately 25-years-old with long hair — walking along Addison Woods Road. Law enforcement saw him holding the machete, pursued him, and he ran into the nearby woods.

Officers gave chase into the woods and eventually apprehended the subject on Sugarloaf Parkway near Bush Creek Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was transported to Frederick Health Hospital, and criminal charges are pending, authorities said.

The Maryland State Police Trooper 3 assisted in locating and apprehending the subject.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, in a prepared statement, said, "It should be recognized that the deputies used very good judgement and great restraint in the use of force used to apprehend the subject, this could have easily turned into a deadly force situation."

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact the sheriff's office at 301-600-1046 and reference Case No. 21-086757.